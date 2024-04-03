               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Director/PDMR Shareholding


4/3/2024 6:30:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour Mining plc
3 April 2024

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Naguib Sawiris
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status Non-Executive Director
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Currency CAD
d)

 Price and volume
 Price Volume
28.3858 47,820
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

47,820 Ordinary Shares


CAD 1,357,408.96
e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024
f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

