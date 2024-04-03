Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour Mining plc
3 April 2024
Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
| Name
| Naguib Sawiris
| 2
| Reason for the notification
|
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Endeavour Mining plc
| b)
| Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
| 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
| 4
| Details of the transaction:
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Currency
| CAD
| d)
| Price and volume
| Price
| Volume
| 28.3858
| 47,820
| Aggregated information
|
47,820 Ordinary Shares
CAD 1,357,408.96
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2 April 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Toronto Stock Exchange
