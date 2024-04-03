Global Supply Chain Automation Industry Analysis Report 2024: Digital Evolution Unlocking Growth Strategies For Supply Chain Resilience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Supply Chain Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Recent global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical unrest, and the threat posed by global warming, have exposed the need for robust and risk-proof supply chain operations. These factors make building a resilient supply chain ecosystem a strategic imperative.

Automation enhances supply chain visibility, promotes collaboration, and opens up new growth opportunities. This study explores the 4 main scenarios - geopolitical conflicts, unforeseen crises, climate change, and dynamic supply chain models - triggering the need for supply chain automation and outlines strategies businesses require to navigate unanticipated crises in the future.

To mitigate these potential threats, organizations increasingly explore the application of advanced technologies such as AI/ML for predictive intelligence, IoT for real-time monitoring, blockchain to ensure security and transparency, edge computing for quick data transmission, and digital twin technology for supply chain pattern simulations.

Discussions cover emerging new business models, such as cold chain-as-a-service, nearshoring services, supply chain automation solutions, and technology providers offering integration services to increase supply chain efficiency. The need for economic resilience, changing consumer preferences, and environmental impact is driving a paradigm shift across supply chain and logistics management. Technological integration is key to defining the future competitive landscape of the supply chain ecosystem.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Supply Chain Visibility Platforms

Sustainable Supply Chains Personalized Supply Chain Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Megatrend Universe - Overview Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Executive Dashboard



Megatrend Universe - Supply Chain Automation

Key Findings Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

Strategic Context



Trend Opportunity Overview - Digital Evolution Changing Supply Chain Dynamics

Trend Opportunity Overview - Supply Chain Automation

Navigating Supply Chain Challenges through Automation - Top 4 Scenarios

Geopolitical Conflicts

Geopolitical Conflicts - Trends and Technologies

Geopolitical Conflicts - Case Studies

Unforeseen Crisis

Unforeseen Crisis - Trends and Technologies

Unforeseen Crisis - Case Studies

Climate Change

Climate Change - Trends and Technologies

Climate Change - Case Studies

Dynamic Supply Chain Models

Dynamic Supply Chain Models - Trends and Technologies

Dynamic Supply Chain Models - Case Studies Trend Attractiveness Analysis

Trend Opportunity Analysis



Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends BEETS Implications

Critical Success Factors for Growth Conclusion

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900