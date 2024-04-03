Grigeo AB Plans To Become Grigeo Group AB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As announced in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) to be held on 26 April 2024 and in the submitted documents , the Board of Directors of the Company proposes to change the name of the Company to Grigeo Group AB. Further details of this planned change are set out in the attached press release.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachment

2024.04.03 Grigeo AB press release