Grigeo AB Plans To Become Grigeo Group AB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As announced in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) to be held on 26 April 2024 and in the submitted documents , the Board of Directors of the Company proposes to change the name of the Company to Grigeo Group AB. Further details of this planned change are set out in the attached press release.
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment
2024.04.03 Grigeo AB press release
MENAFN03042024004107003653ID1108053312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.