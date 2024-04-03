Unleashing the Power of PPPs for Water Sustainability in the UAE

(MENAFN- Alto ) As the UAE grapples with the formidable challenge of water scarcity in its arid environment, the imperative for sustainable water management solutions has never been more pressing. Following World Water Day, last month it is important to strategically join forces to solve this problem.



“The ambitious UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, and initiatives like the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), are invaluable government-led catalysts to supporting sustainable water practices. Yet, with the recent focus on decarbonising the water sector, as discussed at COP28, there's a compelling argument for the power of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to help lead the charge in water sustainability efforts.



“PPPs offer a bridge between the private sector's drive for efficiency and the public sector's commitment to the common good, particularly in applying digital technologies to solve water scarcity. Such partnerships can catalyse investment in innovation, sharing risks, and benefits alike. They also hold the promise of setting stringent regulatory standards and establishing best practices for water efficiency, propelling the industry toward solutions that not only meet but exceed existing benchmarks.



At Grundfos, we firmly advocate that through unwavering collaboration, relentless innovation, and a steadfast dedication to water sustainability, we can pioneer a world where every drop holds profound significance, guaranteeing a brighter future for generations to come.





