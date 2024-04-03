Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City Hotel Welcomes Guests to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr with Special Offerings

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 3 April 2024– Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City Hotel extends a warm invitation to guests, inviting them to partake in a journey of festivity, embracing cherished customs and forging lasting memories.



Considering the significance of these forthcoming events, Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, stated, "We are delighted to curate a variety of experiences that capture the essence of this important celebration in the festive atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr, our goal is to create enduring moments for our esteemed guests and their loved ones."





Eid al-Fitr Feast:



As Eid al-Fitr draws near, Sirocco restaurants will be serving up a delightful array of culinary treasures throughout the first three days of the celebration. Guests can indulge in a blend of traditional and international dishes amidst a joyous and festive atmosphere.



Sirocco Eid Lunch: An Authentic Culinary Experience for Eid Celebrations



Experience the heart of tradition at the Sirocco Eid Lunch at Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City. Delight in a bespoke buffet showcasing authentic Arabic and Levantine cuisines, expertly prepared to captivate your palate. Quench your thirst with a selection of refreshing soft beverages and enjoy an



