ORTEC FINANCE AND SALESFORCE PARTNER TO DELIVER AI AND DATA-DRIVEN PERSONALIZED FINANCE AND GOAL PLANNING FOR CLIENTS

2nd April 2024

Ortec Finance and Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced a partnership to deliver a more data-driven personalized finance and scalable wealth advice experience for Ortec Finance customers using Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC) —including wealth managers, banks, and asset managers.



The extension of the partnership will bring core data integration in to power a seamless experience between Ortec Finance’s OPAL solution and the Salesforce platform, specifically for goals-based planning.



The collaboration provides Salesforce customers with off-the-shelf, easy integration of Ortec Finance goals-based planning data via integrations and data mappings, that they can use with their clients to deliver client-centric, personalized advice. It will include OPAL’s realistic portfolio projections of institutional quality, which is based on monthly updated economic scenarios for more than 700 asset classes, which can be linked to client financial goals.



The collaboration reinforces Ortec Finance and its OPAL solution as a leader in the sector. The goal of the partnership is to connect data and platform experiences when it comes to the goals and planning experience, enhance advisor productivity and enrich collaboration with the client to build trust and lead to increased assets under management.



The Salesforce FSC-Ortec Finance OPAL solution will bring the following benefits for joint customers:

● Deliver a unified experience for goals-based advice

● Connect platforms and remove integration burden for clients

● Drive a consistent, holistic approach to creating financial plans and goals by capturing the client’s complete financial information using Opal and CRM data

● Improve Advisor productivity by delivering a single view of a client’s goals and their feasibility.

● Enables advisors to easily identify which clients are off-track in achieving their goals

● OPAL is fully compliant with applicable EU MiFID II, UK Consumer Duty and other applicable European, UK and Canadian regulations.



Ton van Welie, CEO at Ortec Finance, said: “Technology is the driving force of excellence in wealth management and financial planning. We are excited to extend our relationship with Salesforce, bringing seamless integration of the OPAL solution to our customers and assisting them in their journey from a product to client-centric approach.”

Michelle Feinstein, VP & GM, Wealth & Asset Management at Salesforce “Our goal is to optimize how financial advisors work and help them scale to better serve their clients. Through our expanded partnership with Ortec Finance, we’re empowering advisors to leverage CRM and financial planning data to deliver personalized client experiences.”







