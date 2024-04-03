INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND WEALTH MANAGERS FOCUS ON TOKENISATION AND DEFI

(MENAFN- Perceptiona)

New global research (1) by London-based Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel), Europe’s leading regulated and award-winning, regulated digital assets hedge fund manager founded by alumni of Bankers Trust, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, shows institutional investors and wealth managers are increasingly focusing on the opportunities from tokenisation and decentralised finance solutions (DeFI).

Around three-quarters (75%) are predicting that tokenisation of investment funds and asset classes will increasingly be adopted by fund managers over the next five years with 14% forecasting dramatic growth in its adoption over the period.

The study with institutional investors and wealth managers in the US, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates who collectively manage around $816 billion in assets shows similar strong predictions about the impact of DeFi on traditional finance institutions.

More than four out of five (81%) expect DeFi to have an impact on the way traditional finance firms do business with 15% expecting a significant impact.

However, the study found some wariness about the adoption of DeFi by institutional investors and wealth managers themselves with 62% citing KYC and AML concerns as a major barrier to institutional engagement with DeFi. Nearly half (47%) point to technology risks, while 46% highlight tax concerns and 45% say insufficient liquidity in DeFi investments makes it difficult to have a material impact.

Around 36% say more regulatory clarity on DeFi is needed for institutional investors to engage, while 31% point to a lack of safe custody solutions, and one in five (18%) admit they do not have the specialised talent to enable them to engage.

Anatoly Crachilov, CEO and Founding Partner at Nickel Digital, said: “Tokenisation and DeFi investments are increasingly on the investors’ radars and the research shows that the interest is only likely to grow.

“Nervousness about fully engaging is understandable as the industry is still in its infancy, but this leaves huge benefits to institutions who are willing to be early adopters.”





