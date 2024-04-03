Digihost Announces 2023 Year End Financial Results And Provides Operational Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the“ Company ”) (Nasdaq: DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based blockchain technology and computer infrastructure company, is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 (all amounts in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated), and a 2024 year-to-date update on operations. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (“ MD&A ”) for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been filed and made accessible under the Company's continuous disclosure profile on EDGAR at and on SEDAR+ at . Michel Amar, Chairman and CEO of Digihost, commented,“Despite a challenging 2023, the Company is very pleased to announce that is has reported an increase in revenue over the prior year as well as an increase in Adjusted EBITDA. 2023 was a transformative year for Digihost as we completed the acquisition of a 60 MW power plant in North Tonawanda, NY, and entered into agreements with established partners that enabled us to differentiate our revenue steams.” Amar continued,“Looking forward to 2024, the Company is positioned to significantly increase its hashing power by the end of the year, with the goal of reaching approximately 6 EH. Digihost will continue to target locations and markets with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy where the Company can help support local communities. The Company also expects to continue to expand its electrical infrastructure and data centers to provide operational control and security over its assets.” Highlights for Fiscal 2023 are as follows:

Revenue of $26.11 million, compared to $24.19 million in the prior year, as the Company diversified its revenue verticals through various colocation agreements and the sale of energy;

Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.59 million, an increase of 207% over 2022;

Total assets of $42.30 million;

Property, plant, and equipment consisting primarily of the Company's Bitcoin (“ BTC ”) miners and mining support infrastructure of $33.38 million. Minimal long-term loans payable of $0.356 million.



(U.S.$ in thousands except per share data) Year Ended December 31

2023 December 31

2022 Revenue from digital currency mining 18,128 24,190 Revenue from colocation services 1,675 - Revenue from sale of electricity 3,037 - Revenue from sale of energy 3,272 - Cost of sales (20,856) (20,278) Depreciation and amortization (14,923) (10,709) Gross profit (loss) (9,667) (6,797) General and administrative and other expenses (5,396) (8,292) Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment - 1,141 Loss on settlement of debt - (294) Foreign exchange (1,377) 3,973 Gain (loss) on disposition of cryptocurrencies 946 (11,574) Loss on digital currency option calls - (1,950) Change in FV of loan payable (311) - Change in FV of promissory note receivable 51 - Other Income (expense) 55 (51) Change in fair value - Miner Lease Agreement (268) 1,693 Gain (loss) on revaluation of digital currencies 11 (3,257) Impairment of goodwill and data miners (1,364) (2,817) Operating income (loss) (17,321) (28,227) Revaluation of warrant liabilities (4,522) 32,010 Private placement issuance costs - (695) Net financial expenses (42) (296) Net income (loss) before income taxes (21,885) 2,791 Income tax expense - - Deferred tax (expense) recovery - 1,537 Net income (loss) for the year (21,885) 4,329 Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,263 (3,659) Revaluation of digital currency, net of tax - (3,706) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year (20,622) (3,036) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

Weighted average number of subordinate voting

shares outstanding – diluted (0.77)

28,573,101 0.16

27,227,284



* ADJUSTED EBITDA – NON-IFRS MEASURE

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and should be read in conjunction with, and should not be viewed as an alternative to or replacement of, measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. Readers are referred to the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures included in the Company's MD&A and in the table below.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Income (loss) before other items (21,729,107) 4,329,342 Taxes and Interest 42,134 (1,299,263) Depreciation 14,923,419 10,709,108 Revaluation of warrant liabilities 4,522,523 (32,010,637) FV Changes 999,020 11,115,067 Gain on sale of equipment - (1,140,658) Impairment of goodwill and PPE 1,363,941 2,816,783 Transaction costs - 695,170 Share based compensation 1,620,777 3,296,238 Adjusted EBITDA 1,586,404 (1,488,850)



The Company achieved significant milestones during 2023:





The Company completed an all-cash acquisition of a 60 MW power plant in North Tonawanda, NY;



Achieved a Bitcoin mining hashrate of 2 EH/s, representing an increase of 180% on a year-over-year basis;



Acquired approximately 1,700 high performance BTC miners during Q1 2023;



Expanded its revenue streams by entering into new colocation and energy sale agreements, as approximately 31% of the Company's 2023 revenues are for services outside of digital currency mining; and

Consistent with management's ongoing commitment to minimize equity dilution for its shareholders, the Company monetized a portion of its BTC production to fully fund its energy costs and capital expenditures during the year.



The growth generated by Digihost during 2023 has continued into the first quarter of 2024. To date, operational achievements of the Company for 2024 are the following:



Signed a multi-year hosting agreement with one of the world's leading manufacturers of digital currency mining servers. Under the agreement, Digihost will receive an upfront deposit along with 4,640 S19 XPs (21.5W/TH), which equates to approximately 14MW of hosting. The Company plans to deploy these next generation, highly energy efficient and high-performance miners prior to the next Bitcoin halving. The deployment is expected to result in a hash rate increase of approximately 700 PH/s, bringing Digihost's total hash rate to 2.4 EH/s;



The Company held cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $6.2 million as of March 31, 2024 (based on a BTC price of $71,333 as of March 31, 2024 per CoinMarketCap), as compared to $2.8 million as of December 31, 2024 (based on a BTC price of $42,265 as of December 31, 2023 per CoinMarketCap), representing an increase of approximately 121% since the end of 2023;

Repaid in full a $0.7 million secured loan facility.



Operations Update

Presently, Digihost's consolidated operating capacity across its three sites represents approximately 90MW of available power and is mining at hashrate of 2 EH/s.

Outlook

Digihost's strategic growth plan is to continue to diversify its mining operation while accessing clean sources of energy. The Company plans to execute on this plan by expanding its current operational footprint in New York and Alabama and is working towards accessing power and building infrastructure in other locations by the end of 2024 that would lead to an increase in the Company's hashing power by approximately 4EH.

At-the-Market Financing Update

On March 4, 2022, the Company entered into an offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the“ Agent ”) as agent, pursuant to which the Company established an at-the-market equity program (the“ ATM Program ”). From the commencement of the ATM Program through December 31, 2023, the Company issued 556,954 subordinate voting shares in exchange for gross proceeds of $1,088,372, at an average share price of $1.95, and received net proceeds of $1,048,285 after paying commissions of $32,651 to the Agent and incurring $7,436 of other transaction fees.

Subsequent to year-end through the expiry of the ATM Program on March 23, 2024, the Company issued 3,600 subordinate voting shares in exchange for gross proceeds of $5,457, at an average share price of approximately $1.52, and received net proceeds of $5,032 million after paying commissions of $164 to the Agent and incurring $261 of other transaction fees.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented technology company focused on the blockchain industry. The Company operates from three sites in the U.S. and, in addition to managing its own operations, provides hosting arrangements at its facilities.

