Bombardier Becomes Only Business Jet Manufacturer To Disclose Environmental Impact Of Its Entire Aircraft Portfolio

Bombardier provides public access to the environmental footprint of all of its in-production aircraft on its website, more than a year prior to its 2025 goal

Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are an integral part of Bombardier's extensive strategy toward a more sustainable aerospace industry Challenger 650 aircraft joins Bombardier's Challenger 3500 , Global 5500 , Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft as the only business jets in the world to carry an EPD

MONTRÉAL, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today became the only business jet manufacturer to ever disclose the scientifically-analyzed environmental impact of its entire product portfolio. The publication of an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its Challenger 650 business jet is the crowning milestone to Bombardier's commitment of developing and publishing EPDs for all its in-production aircraft by 2025.

All of Bombardier's business jets EPDs are publicly available on the company's website and display, amongst other information, the aircraft CO2 emissions generated at each of the steps of the value chain: from raw material extraction until aircraft end-of-life.

“The role of EPDs is not to stamp our aircraft as more sustainable than others, rather to take ownership of the environmental impact they generate,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales & Bombardier Defense, Bombardier.“For clients, these reports can be easily consulted like any other spec document. The same way we provide factual information about the unmatched width of the Challenger 650 aircraft's cabin in its category or its leading dispatch reliability, Bombardier publicly provides factual information on the environmental impact of its business jets. As for the benefits to the industry, EPDs can be accessed as a reference guide to target improvement areas for which we have the expertise or resources to work on in the short- or medium-terms.”

In line with the company's objective to lead sustainable business aviation by designing innovative and environmentally responsible products, Bombardier's original idea behind equipping itself with EPDs for its business jets was to analyse them throughout their life cycle against potential environmental impact indicators* and gather essential information for reducing their environmental footprint at all stages of their value chain.

Bombardier started this scientific analysis when it developed the industry-leading, high-performance Global 7500 aircraft and later transformed the exercise into a transparency initiative, when the aircraft became the first business jet in the industry to receive a third-party verified EPD in 2020. Bombardier published a self-declared EPD for its Challenger 3500 aircraft in 2022, for its Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft in 2023, and today for its Challenger 650 aircraft.

EPDs have become an integral part of Bombardier's extensive environmental strategy, as they allow the company and its partners to proactively mitigate the environmental footprint of their products.

The publicly available EPDs for all its business jets in-production distinguishes Bombardier's legacy of authenticity and forward-thinking in defining business aviation, and embodies the openness Bombardier cultivates with its clientele.

* Examples of potential environmental indicators are acidification, eutrophication, global warming, photochemical ozone creation, total freshwater use and water scarcity potential

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B) and its subsidiaries (Bombardier Group), is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of more than 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.

Bombardier is headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, and through the Bombardier Group, operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Bombardier Group's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia. For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier . Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at . Follow us on X @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 3500, Challenger 650, Global, Global 5500, Global 6500, Global 7500 and Learjet are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

