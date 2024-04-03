(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firefighter PPE Market Growth Opportunities, 2024: Central & Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This firefighting PPE report covers all the regions except North America and Western Europe. The areas include Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Asia. This firefighting PPE market generated revenues of €802.8 million in 2023.

Firefighters wrestle with occupational hazards, such as physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and airborne particulate matter. PPE safeguards firefighters against contaminants, debris, fire/heat, and chemicals. As such, increased awareness of fire safety and the adoption of stringent NFPA and CEN standards are forecast to propel market growth in upcoming years.

Turnout gear accounted for the largest product segment, contributing $214.4 million in revenue in 2023. Demand for lightweight, high-performance, and comfortable 3-layer turnout gear will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Across the countries, robust demand for decontamination could prompt firefighting PPE companies to partner and/or acquire service companies to offer differentiated offerings in this competitive market.

Technology integration in firefighting PPE is expected to be high owing to its high-risk work environment. As the price sensitivity of firefighting PPE is relatively low compared to other industries, this offers ample growth opportunities for companies investing in R&D activities to develop smart IoT-enabled firefighting PPE.

Given the lucrative growth opportunities, larger firefighting PPE manufacturers are expected to pursue M&As in the next 3 to 5 years to reduce competition and boost revenue share.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Mergers & Acquisitions

Adoption of NFPA Standards Preference for Lightweight, Comfortable, and Easy Decontamination of Firefighting PPE

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



CEN (European Committee for Standardization) NFPA (National Fire Protection Association)

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Rest of the World Firefighter PPE Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Industry Definitions

Growth Metrics

Key Competitors

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Career and Volunteer Firefighters

Global Fire Trends

Tree Cover Losses

Main Reasons for Tree Cover Losses

Primary Reasons for Tree Cover Losses

Tree Cover Losses by Region

Global Firefighter PPE Industry

Regulations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Helmets



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - SCBAs



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Turnout Gear



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Gloves



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Boots



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

