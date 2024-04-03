Qatar International Islamic Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed QIIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of official extraordinary support in case of need. This is based on the government’s strong track record of support for Qatari banks. At different points in time such support has included the transfer of ‘difficult investments’ and real estate loans to the state, systemic liquidity support, and the injection of additional equity. Moreover, the government has ownership stakes in all Qatari banks. The government’s financial capacity to support the Bank is also considered to be strong given Qatar’s sovereign ratings (‘AA’/‘A1+’/Stable).



QIIB’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. OPERA reflects Qatar’s very strong external balances, including very high current account surpluses, as well as increasing foreign exchange reserves and significantly declining external debt. It also takes into account the substantial volume of state assets under Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) management and Qatar’s very large hydrocarbon reserves.



The CFS is driven by the Bank’s supportive shareholder base, good liquidity underpinned by a strong customer deposit base, strong capitalisation, sound asset quality, and consistently strong profitability. These strengths are counterbalanced to some degree by QIIB’s significant exposure to the real estate sector (a common feature for most Qatari banks), and its smaller size and limited market share.



QIIB’s asset quality remains good – as is risk mitigation. Despite a gently rising trend, the non-performing financing (NPF) ratio remains better than those of all but two of its peers. NPF reserve coverage is more that full, and broadly remains on a rising trend despite a minor reduction in 2023. The extended NPF coverage ratio remains strong – as does overall credit loss absorption capacity. Financing policies and asset allocation in the securities portfolio are conservative and prudent, with an emphasis on maintaining sound liquidity.



Profitability is strong at both the operating and net levels – ROAA in particular has been on a rising trend, and remains the second best in the peer group. CI expects QIIB to be able to continue to post better than average results given its still moderately modest cost of credit and now very low cost-to-income ratio. QIIB has a satisfactory liquidity profile, with generally good liquidity metrics – although again this is an area where some ratios lag those of its peers. The asset base is largely funded by retail customer deposits. Non-domestic deposits remain minimal, something that is unlikely to change going forward. Liquidity risk is considered to be low.



Capital quality is good. Although capital ratios tend to lag the median ratios of what is a very well capitalised banking sector, capital adequacy remains sound. As financing loss reserve (FLR) coverage is more than full, there is no impairment of capital from unprovided financings. Capital flexibility is satisfactory, supported by an improved rate of internal capital generation. Asset growth (and especially RWA growth) is expected to be modest this year but possible adjustments to the business model may permit stronger growth in financings over the medium term.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR is Stable. This indicates that CI does not consider a change in either rating likely in the next 12 months. Similarly, there are currently no factors present that make a movement in either direction on the outlook likely in the short to medium term.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As financial metrics are already either satisfactory or relatively strong, further improvement is unlikely to put upward pressure on the LT FCR or BSR as this would not be enough to offset the challenges related to size and market position.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A downgrade of the Bank’s FCRs or a revision of the outlook to Negative would require a deterioration of the BSR or a downgrade of the sovereign, or a change in CI’s view of the government’s willingness and financial capacity to provide support. Given QIIB’s current financial metrics, a lowering of its BSR appears unlikely in the short term, and would require a very marked deterioration in asset quality and/or liquidity and funding metrics.



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1994. The ratings were last updated in May 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



