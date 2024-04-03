Qatar Islamic Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) at ‘AA-’ and ‘A1+’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed QIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) and Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘a-’, as well as the extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of official extraordinary support in the event of need. This is based on the government’s strong track record of support for Qatari banks and its ownership stakes in all Qatari banks. The government’s financial capacity to support the Bank is also considered to be strong given Qatar’s sovereign ratings (‘AA’/ ‘A1+’/ Stable).



QIB’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘a-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The OPERA reflects Qatar’s very strong external balances, including very high current account surpluses, as well as increasing foreign exchange reserves and significantly declining external debt. It also takes into account the substantial volume of state assets under Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) management and Qatar’s very large hydrocarbon reserves.



The CFS rating is supported by solid asset quality, strong profitability at both the operating and net levels, robust capitalisation and good liquidity. Non-financial supporting factors include a strong franchise and market position as the leading Islamic bank in Qatar (and as the second largest bank in the system). These strengths are to a limited extent counterbalanced by the level of financing exposure to the real estate sector and by a degree of concentration in both deposits and financings.



QIB’s asset quality is very good, while credit loss absorption capacity is strong. The non-performing financing (NPF) ratio has remained low over an extended period of time, and has exhibited rather less volatility than seen at some of its peers, remaining among the lowest in the sector. Credit loss absorption capacity has been consistently strong, while the historic net NPF accretion rate has tended to be low.



QIB’s profitability is strong and earnings quality is good, with the Bank again posting consistently good results. Profitability has been better than the sector average, supported by its broadly stable net financing margins (NFMs), and a declining cost-to-income ratio – a function of high efficiency. CI expects QIB to continue to post better than average earnings metrics despite its risk averse business model.



QIB has a good liquidity and funding profile. It is largely funded by customer deposits, the bulk of which are diversified and relatively stable retail deposit balances. The Bank’s dependence on foreign funding has been relatively low by Qatari banking sector standards and the proportion of non-deposit funding is lower than at most of its peers. QIB maintains robust liquidity buffers, with particularly strong liquidity metrics; liquidity risk is considered to be low. QIB’s capitalisation is solid by global standards, and the quality of capital is good.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade over the next 12 months is unlikely at this stage. The BSR is already high and scope for further improvement is limited given the business model and the limitations of the Qatari domestic economy. As the sovereign rating was very recently confirmed at the current high level, an upgrade is considered to be unlikely within the next 18 months. Similarly, an upgrade to the OPERA is also considered to be unlikely within the same timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Given the ESL of High and the current level of the sovereign rating and its Stable Outlook, a downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR or a revision of the outlook to Negative would require a deterioration of the BSR. Given QIB’s current and expected financial metrics, a lowering of its BSR appears unlikely in the short term, and would probably require a very marked deterioration in asset quality and/or liquidity and funding metrics.



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.



CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at CI’s policy on unsolicited ratings including an explanation of the colour coding of credit rating symbols can be found at the same location. Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1994. The ratings were last updated in May 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



