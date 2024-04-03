Elderly Tourist Found Dead Under Suspicious Condition In Srinagar

News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one Romesh Gautam (63), son of Late G.D Gautam, a resident of Birbal Road Jangpura South East Delhi was found lying under suspicious condition at Circuit House Church Lane Srinagar.

“The person was taken to a police hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” they said.

“The body continues to lie at the hospital whilst ongoing medico-legal formalities,” the official said, adding, inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated into the matter.



