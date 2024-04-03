Elderly Tourist Found Dead Under Suspicious Condition In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 63-year-old tourist was on Wednesday was found dead under suspicious condition in Circuit house area of Srinagar district on Tuesday late night.
News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one Romesh Gautam (63), son of Late G.D Gautam, a resident of Birbal Road Jangpura South East Delhi was found lying under suspicious condition at Circuit House Church Lane Srinagar. ADVERTISEMENT
“The person was taken to a police hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” they said.
“The body continues to lie at the hospital whilst ongoing medico-legal formalities,” the official said, adding, inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated into the matter.
MENAFN03042024000215011059ID1108053184
