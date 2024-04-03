Leopard Spotted In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal, Massive Search Launched

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A massive search has been launched by the wildlife department after locals spotted a leopard in Fethpora area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that locals spotted a leopard roaming in the area and informed the department concerned, following which a massive hunt was launched.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that all necessary measures are being taken to neutralise the animal, while keeping in mind the safety of the residents as well.
Meanwhile, official urged the residents to remain indoors and don't venture out unnecessarily.
