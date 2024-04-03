Amid Cloud Cover, Night Temp Rises In J&K

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.5°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.8°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.8°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.8°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.8°C and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.2°C, Batote 9.7°C and Bhaderwah 7.6°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, fairly widespread rain is expected during the next 24 hours and mainly dry weather thereafter.

On Thursday, he said, generally dry weather is expected and on Friday, weather is likely to be partly cloudy with“light rain/snow at isolated places”. From April 6-10, he said, generally dry weather is expected. (GNS)

