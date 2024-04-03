Unveiling The Mystery Of Pollen Allergy: Salma's Story

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Spring heralds not just blossoms but also pollen allergies, leaving many grappling with sneezing fits, scratchy throats, and fevers. Yet, for some, the culprit remains a mystery. Salma, a Peshawar resident, recalls her childhood struggles with what her neighbors dubbed the“shadow of giants.”

As a child, Salma endured sleepless nights amidst the fragrant blooms of spring, often tearfully lamenting to her mother about an elusive fragrance clogging her nostrils. Suspicion fell on the night queen plant in their lawn, but removing it failed to alleviate Salma's discomfort. Concerned neighbors attributed her affliction to the shadows of mythical giants, intensifying her fear.

Despite seeking solace in traditional remedies, Salma's condition persisted until adulthood when she learned about pollen allergies. Despite undergoing treatment, she still finds herself breathless during the March-April season, a telltale sign of pollen allergy.

Professor Anila Basit, a neurologist, elucidates the seasonal scourge, attributing symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and nasal congestion to pollen exposure. She advocates for precautionary measures like keeping windows and car doors shut, using face masks outdoors, and maintaining a clean indoor environment to minimize allergen exposure.

For asthma sufferers, Basit advises avoiding outdoor excursions, refraining from perfume use, and staying hydrated to bolster immunity against pollen-induced allergies.