Cambodia's Ex-PM Hun Sen Elected As Senate President In 5Th Mandate

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Apr 3 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia's former Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen was, elected as the president of the Senate, in the fifth mandate, today, the state-run National Television of Cambodia reported.

All 62 senators present at the first session of the upper house of the parliament unanimously elected Hun Sen as the president, according to the report.

Also, they voted for ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) senators, Prak Sokhonn, ex-deputy prime minister and ex-foreign minister, and Ouch Borith, ex-senior minister, to be the first president and the second president, respectively.

Speaking after the vote, Hun Sen, who is also president of the CPP, expressed his heartfelt thanks to all senators, for electing him as the president of the Senate, vowing to do his best to serve the nation and the people.

“I'd like to thank all of you for giving confidence in me, allowing me to lead the Senate in the fifth legislature,” he said.– NNN-AKP

