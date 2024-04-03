Putin Will Never Be Able To Conquer Ukraine And Capture Kyiv - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia will never be able to conquer Ukraine and capture its capital Kyiv despite such fears two years ago.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this at a press conference on Tuesday, April 2, Ukrinform reports.

When asked whether the United States is in a position to promise that the Ukrainian state and Kyiv will never fall into Russian hands, Blinken said: "I am convinced we already have. In other words, it is not happening, it's never going to happen."

He also added that at the beginning of the Russian aggression in 2022, the U.S. thought there was a possibility that Kyiv would fall.

"But thanks to the incredible resistance of the Ukrainian people, and thanks also to the support given to Ukraine by the United States, France and other countries, Putin's desire to conquer the whole country, to wipe it off the map, to make it part of a greater Russia, has not materialized and it won't," Blinken said.

According to him, from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, President Joe Biden was convinced of two things: that the U.S. had to do everything possible to support Ukraine and to avoid a war with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed their common position on further support for Ukraine during a meeting in Paris on April 2.