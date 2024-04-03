B1 Partner Cloud Participates In The SAP Partner Summit For SME 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SAP has revolutionized the workflows of SMEs with advanced ERP solutions. Valuable insights and real-time reporting for improved decision-making are the key characteristics of SAP products. Globally, SAP Partners stay connected to provide their corporate customers with high-end business solutions and cloud-powered ERP software. SAP Partner Summit for SME 2024 attempts to bring all partners on one stage to stay informed and connected.



As an emerging and reputed SAP Partner, B1 Partner Cloud company, a sister concern of Silver Touch Technologies Private Limited, is set to participate in the SAP Partner Summit for SME 2024 in Phoenix (AZ) and Madrid, Spain. A team of experienced SAP experts at B1 Partner Cloud will remain at the SAP Partner Summit for SME Americas from April 10 to 12, 2024, and the SAP Partner Summit for SME Europe, Africa, and the Middle East from April 23 to 25,2024.



A spokesman at B1 Partner Cloud revealed the importance of participating in such events in these words- ï¿1⁄2At B1 Partner Cloud, we focus on driving innovation when offering customized SAP ERP solutions for small and mid-sized enterprises globally. It is our endeavor that we can give unique solutions from SAP Small and MId-sized Enterprise ecosystems to meet the diverse requirements of modern businesses. Events like the SAP Partner Summit for SME 2024 help us achieve this objective by accessing valuable insights and building a network with other partners across the USA, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.ï¿1⁄2



One of the team members and a director of B1 Partner Cloud Mr. Minesh gave more information about the participation in the summit and his companyï¿1⁄2s vision in these words- ï¿1⁄2SAP Partner Summit for SME 2024 is an exclusive platform for SAP partners globally. Here we will discuss the scope of various SAP solutions, share our insights and experiences, and explore how we can serve our SME clients with more useful solutions. As one of the participants in the Phoenix event between 10-12 April, and the Madrid event between 23-25 April, we will strengthen our network with other reputed SAP partners and find ways to flourish in the highly promising SAP marketplace.ï¿1⁄2



About SAP Partner Summit for SME 2024

Date-10-12 April, 2024

Venue- Phoenix (AZ), USA

Date- 23-25 April,2024

Venue- Madrid, Spain

Summit will focus on-

SAP Business One (Cloud)

SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

New SAP Generative AI Assistant ï¿1⁄2Jouleï¿1⁄2

GROW with SAP

Event Website-

B1 Partner Cloud Website-



