Asia's Most Definitive Expo For Roofing And Allied Products Comes To Bangalore, India From 25-27 April 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 21st edition of Roof India Expo shall be held from 25âˆ'27 April 2024 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Bangalore showcasing state-of-the-art roofing and allied materials from more than 200 exhibitors & Brands from 6 countries. Asiaâ€TMs most definitive B2B fair for Roofing & allied Products, Roof India showcases market leaders & newest technologies in the segment particularly in Roofing, Cladding, Pre-engineered Buildings (PEBs), Metal Building Systems, Tensile Architecture, Green Roofs Technology, Waterproofing, Insulation, Roofing Machinery, Roof Fastening Systems etc.



Products and technologies that are time-saving, efficient, sustainable and economical shall be on display encouraging shift from conventional roofing systems to the more modern systems in construction and infra projects. With the shift to better technologies, customers are looking for architectural solutions that provides price-competitiveness, durability, flexibility along with aesthetically pleasing designs in roofs. Also, increased corporate and public awareness about climate change has resulted in new initiatives like green building concept and elimination of hazardous materials.



Says Gagan Sahni, Director, Hyve India P Ltd, the organizer of this global trade fair, â€œA booming economy and the ever-growing middle class has kick started the real estate industry. India's $265.18 billion real estate market is expanding at a 25 percent annual rate and is expected to reach US$ 828 billion in 2028. Indian Roofing segment is expected to grow annually at 6.5% to cross USD 10 billion by 2029 from the current USD 7.50 billion.â€



For the last 2 decades, this premium business platform has been assisting the roofing sub-sector of the construction industry which has witnessed higher demand for Pre-engineered Buildings/Factories, Airport modernization / new airports projects, Metro Rail, New Hotel / Resorts, IT Parks, Retail Malls, Hypermarkets, Multiplexes, Integrated Townships etc. This unique trade show is expected to attract over 5000 buyers comprising of industry veterans and decision makers.



On the sidelines of the expo will be a three-day open seminar themed â€ ̃Letâ€TMs Talk Roofingâ€TM and â€ ̃Flooring Ideasâ€TM with sessions by policy makers and industry stalwarts covering the latest innovations in Roofing and Flooring Technologies. Largest number of new launches & Live product demos take place at Roof India. Roof India thus opens doors to maximum opportunities of business networking, bulk deals, joint ventures, distributorships & knowledge exchange



The 2024 edition of Floor India, co-located with Roof India will showcase the latest technology and product innovation in industrial and commercial flooring segments. The event will also provide a platform for exhibitors and trade visitors to connect and discuss the installation and cleaning technologies.

