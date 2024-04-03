ACC Exports Climb 15.7% In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) - The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) has reported a surge in the value of exports for goods and commodities to both Arab and foreign markets during the first quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust growth trajectory compared to the same period in 2023.According to recently released statistical data by the Chamber, obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the value of exports during this period amounted to JD329 million, marking a 15.7 percent increase from JD284 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.The number of certificates of origin issued by the Chamber experienced a slight decline, down by 7.1 percent, totaling 5,725 certificates compared to 6,164 certificates.Analysis of the statistical data reveals a diversified destination for these exports, with Saudi Arabia emerging as a primary recipient with 901 certificates of origin, followed by the UAE with 636, Iraq with 523, Egypt with 253, and Switzerland with 10 certificates.Monthly breakdowns of the export values further highlight Iraq as the leading destination with approximately JD161 million, trailed by Switzerland with JD32 million, Egypt with JD25 million, the UAE with JD24.7 million, and Saudi Arabia with JD14 million.The Chamber's exports were primarily composed of re-exports totaling JD171 million, followed by industrial products valued at around JD53 million, Arab products at JD30 million, and agricultural products at approximately JD25 million. The remaining exports encompassed various other product categories.The Chamber plays a major role in facilitating exports by issuing certificates of origin for agricultural and animal products, as well as raw Jordanian natural resources. These certificates are also extended to foreign goods subjected to re-export and foreign goods procured from the local market, under specified conditions.Moreover, the Chamber caters to Jordanian industrial products, offering certificates of origin upon request from exporters. These certificates are based on authentic factory invoices certified by an industrial chamber, accompanied by original and duly certified certificates of origin verifying the Jordanian origin of the goods.