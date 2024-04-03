UK Museum deals with investigations over hiding sacred artefacts

(MENAFN) The British Museum has come under scrutiny following accusations of concealing a collection of sacred Ethiopian artefacts from public view for over 150 years, as reported by a cultural restitution watchdog. The United Kingdom Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has initiated an investigation in response to a complaint filed by Returning Heritage, alleging that the museum withheld crucial information regarding the items in question, including altar tablets known as tabot in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, in response to a freedom of information (FoI) request submitted last August.



The controversy surrounding the British Museum's handling of these artefacts has sparked significant concern, particularly regarding transparency and accountability in cultural heritage preservation. Lewis McNaught, managing editor for the non-profit organization Returning Heritage, expressed bewilderment over the museum's reluctance to disclose information about the artefacts and questioned why they are retained despite the potential for their return to Ethiopia.



The artefacts in question hold profound cultural and religious significance, originating from the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, which traces its roots back to the fourth century AD. The 11 tabots, crafted from wood and stone, were looted by British soldiers following the Battle of Maqdala in 1868. Despite their sacred status, these artefacts have never been publicly displayed, and even the museum's own curators and trustees are reportedly barred from examining them.



According to the tenets of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, only ordained priests are deemed worthy to view these items, which symbolically represent the Ark of the Covenant, the legendary chest believed to have contained the Ten Commandments.



Reports indicate that the artefacts are stored in a sealed storeroom located in the basement of the British Museum's London complex, further raising questions about access and transparency surrounding their preservation. The ongoing investigation by the ICO underscores the importance of addressing concerns related to the ethical stewardship of cultural heritage and the potential repatriation of looted artefacts to their countries of origin.



As calls for restitution and repatriation of cultural heritage grow louder worldwide, the case of the Ethiopian artefacts held by the British Museum serves as a poignant reminder of the complex ethical and legal considerations surrounding the custody and display of culturally significant objects. The outcome of the investigation may have far-reaching implications for museum practices and the broader discourse on cultural restitution and heritage preservation.

