Media reports Meta contemplating its first information center in India

(MENAFN) In a significant development reported by the Economic Times (ET), Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is embarking on plans to establish its inaugural data center in India. The proposed location for this milestone project is within the premises of Reliance Industries in Chennai, owned by Asia's wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani.



This venture marks Meta's debut in establishing a data center within India, signifying a strategic move to bolster its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing digital markets. As highlighted by experts cited in the report, Meta's decision may be driven by a desire to execute artificial intelligence (AI) models locally, particularly amidst increased scrutiny of such technologies in New Delhi.



The establishment of a local data center is expected to yield several advantages, including enhanced user experience and reduced transmission costs from global data hubs. Currently, Indian users' data is serviced from a center located in Singapore, despite constituting a substantial portion of Meta's user base across its major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.



According to the ET report, discussions between Meta and Reliance on potential collaboration commenced in early March, coinciding with Meta's founder, chairman, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's attendance at the opulent pre-wedding festivities of Ambani's son. The event, attended by a diverse array of Indian and international luminaries, including prominent business figures and celebrities such as Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Larry Fink, and Stephen Harper, underscores the scale and significance of the burgeoning partnership.



Reliance Industries, India's largest conglomerate by market value, has recently embarked on several high-profile ventures, including a groundbreaking deal with United States entertainment giant Disney. This partnership has resulted in the formation of a new entity valued at USD8.5 billion, merging Reliance's Viacom18 with Disney's Star India platform, thereby creating the largest media network in India with a staggering 750 million viewers across 120 channels.



As Meta and Reliance forge ahead with their collaboration, the establishment of Meta's first data center in India holds immense promise for bolstering the nation's digital infrastructure and advancing its position as a key player in the global technology landscape. This strategic alliance not only underscores the growing convergence between technology and media but also underscores the pivotal role of India in shaping the future of the digital economy.

