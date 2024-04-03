European bank stocks rise to 6-year highs thanks to record dividends, profit growth

(MENAFN) European bank shares have soared to their highest level in six years, buoyed by promises of record dividends to shareholders and a surge in profits driven by rising interest rates. The Stoxx Europe 600 banking index reached its highest point in six years on Thursday, marking a significant milestone for the sector. Over the past year, the index has surged by 34%, outperforming its American counterparts in terms of return on equity for the first time in over a decade, according to analysts at Barclays Bank.



Emmanuel Cow, director of European equity strategy at Barclays, highlighted the robust fundamentals of European banks, suggesting that they appear stronger than ever amidst the current market conditions. This sentiment is reflected in the substantial gains witnessed in bank shares across the region.



The surge in the Stoxx index is underpinned by strong fourth-quarter results from key players such as UniCredit, Santander, and Lloyds Banking Group. Additionally, the acquisition of its struggling competitor, Credit Suisse, by UBS Bank last year has contributed to the positive momentum, with shares performing exceptionally well and reaching their highest levels since March 2008, rising by 46% over the past 12 months.



Furthermore, Italian banks, including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, have experienced significant gains, reaching their highest levels in over 13 and 9 years, respectively. This demonstrates the broad-based strength and resilience of the European banking sector, which has benefited from favorable market conditions and strategic initiatives aimed at driving growth and profitability.



The promising outlook for European banks, characterized by robust financial performance and shareholder-friendly initiatives, underscores the sector's resurgence and reinforces investor confidence in its long-term prospects. As the banking industry continues to navigate evolving market dynamics, the momentum observed in European bank shares serves as a testament to the sector's ability to adapt and thrive in a challenging environment.

