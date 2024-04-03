New Delhi responds to Washington`s ‘red line’ comment on Sikh activist killing scheme

(MENAFN) In response to remarks made by United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti regarding an alleged assassination attempt on Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States, India has emphasized its commitment to investigating the matter due to its implications for national security. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated that India views the investigation as integral to safeguarding its own national interests. Garcetti's comments, made during a podcast on the Indian media network ANI, highlighted the gravity of the situation, labeling the potential involvement of any government or government employee in the assassination of a United States citizen as an "unacceptable red line."



Jaishankar's remarks underscore India's proactive stance in addressing the alleged plot against Pannun, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation and cooperation with relevant authorities. He reiterated that India is conducting its own investigation into the matter and will provide updates as appropriate. The establishment of a high-level panel to probe the alleged murder attempt against Pannun reflects India's commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law.



The incident involves Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a New York-based attorney and founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an NGO advocating for the creation of 'Khalistan', a separate nation-state for Sikhs in Punjab, India. India has designated Pannun as a terrorist, citing concerns that the Khalistan separatist movement poses a threat to its sovereignty. The case underscores the complex dynamics surrounding issues of separatism, terrorism, and sovereignty, and highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing transnational threats.



India's response to the alleged assassination attempt on Pannun reflects its commitment to protecting the rights and safety of its citizens abroad, while also addressing concerns related to national security and sovereignty. As the investigation unfolds, India remains engaged with relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough and transparent inquiry into the matter, underscoring its dedication to upholding the principles of justice and security both at home and abroad.

