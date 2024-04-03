India objects as China rebrands areas close to disputed border

(MENAFN) Tensions between India and China have escalated once again as India vehemently opposes China's recent actions of renaming locations in the contested region of Arunachal Pradesh. The remote area, situated along the Line of Actual Control, has long been a focal point of territorial disputes between the two Asian giants. China's Ministry of Civil Affairs unveiled 30 new names for various sites in the region, claiming them as part of its Tibet Autonomous Region under the designation of Zangnan. These changes encompassed residential areas, mountains, rivers, and other geographical features, with names provided in Tibetan and Mandarin pinyin.



This move by China marks another instance of its persistent efforts to assert control over Arunachal Pradesh, a territory that India unequivocally considers an integral part of its sovereign territory. India's Ministry of External Affairs swiftly responded, with spokespersons expressing firm rejection of China's actions and reiterating India's unwavering stance on the status of Arunachal Pradesh. Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, labeled China's renaming as "senseless" and emphasized that India stands resolutely against such provocations, reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh's status as an inseparable part of India.



This recent development echoes a pattern of recurring tensions between the two nations, reminiscent of past confrontations over territorial claims. Last year, India similarly condemned China's release of a "standard map," which depicted Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau as Chinese territory. India promptly rejected this depiction and lodged a formal protest against China through diplomatic channels.



The ongoing friction underscores the deep-rooted territorial disputes and geopolitical rivalries that persist between India and China, particularly along their shared border. As both nations continue to assert their respective claims, the risk of heightened tensions and diplomatic confrontations remains palpable. The situation underscores the need for diplomatic dialogue and concerted efforts to resolve longstanding disputes in a peaceful and mutually acceptable manner, ensuring stability and security in the region.

