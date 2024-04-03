Dormant territorial dispute amid India, Sri Lanka gets thrust into forefront of Indian politics

(MENAFN) The dormant territorial dispute between India and Sri Lanka has been thrust into the forefront of Indian politics once again, igniting a fresh wave of controversy ahead of the country's general elections. At the heart of the current turmoil lies the small, uninhabited island of Katchatheevu, which has been the subject of contention between the two neighboring nations since the 1970s. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with key government ministers, has seized upon this issue to launch scathing accusations against the opposition Congress Party, alleging that their actions in ceding the territory to Sri Lanka have undermined India's integrity and national interests.



The transfer of Katchatheevu, located a mere 33 kilometers off India's coast, occurred as part of the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime Agreement during the tenure of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the Congress Party. The 163-acre island, once under the jurisdiction of the Madras Presidency during British colonial rule, had historically been utilized by fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka. However, following the agreement, Indian fishermen saw their rights to fish in the surrounding waters significantly curtailed.



Prime Minister Modi has drawn attention to a Times of India article, which referenced documents obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai through a Right to Information (RTI) application. These documents purportedly shed light on the decision-making process that led to India's relinquishment of Katchatheevu. Modi, who heads the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the primary rival of the Congress Party, has characterized the revelations contained in the report as "eye-opening and startling."



Addressing a political rally in Meerut, Modi emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting that India cannot afford to trust a political party that was responsible for surrendering what he deems as an "integral part" of the country's territory. The resurgence of debate surrounding Katchatheevu Island underscores the enduring sensitivity of territorial matters in Indian politics and the potential electoral ramifications of historical decisions made by past administrations. As the issue continues to reverberate across the political spectrum, it serves as a poignant reminder of the complex dynamics at play within India's domestic and diplomatic landscape.

