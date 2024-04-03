Judge approves 3M group settlement in water pollution case

(MENAFN) The American conglomerate "3M" has announced that a judge has officially ratified the agreement reached in June 2023 to settle litigation initiated by several public entities concerning the contamination of drinking water with perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), commonly found in packaging and waterproof coatings. The agreement entails 3M making payments totaling up to USD12.5 billion, excluding taxes, over a period exceeding thirteen years. These payments will commence with an annual maturity date of USD2.9 billion in 2024, gradually decreasing to USD200 million in each of the final three years (2034, 2035, and 2036), according to a statement released by 3M.



The allocated funds are intended to finance the development and implementation of water treatment technologies to address PFAs contamination in both past and future instances, while also covering the costs of future analyses. Following the announcement of the agreement on June 22, 2023, judicial approval was necessary to finalize the settlement permanently. 3M confirmed that this approval was obtained from a federal court in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday. Pending any appeals against the final approval, the initial payments are slated to commence in the third quarter of 2024. Notably, 3M has earmarked USD10.3 billion, excluding taxes, for this cause since 2023.



In a significant move towards addressing environmental concerns, 3M declared in 2000 its intention to phase out the use of fluorinated surfactants, recognizing their role as "persistent pollutants" contributing to water contamination issues.

