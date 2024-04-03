(MENAFN) Amidst mounting financial strain, Ukraine finds itself on the precipice of bankruptcy, warned an anonymous official from the World Bank in a statement to TASS on Saturday. The dire prediction underscores the urgent need for Western nations to either forgive or restructure Ukraine's debts, failing which the country could face insolvency as early as next year. Kiev, heavily reliant on financial assistance from its Western allies, has seen this support diminish in recent months, exacerbating its economic challenges. Compounding the issue is the stalled USD60 billion United States aid package in Congress, further complicating Ukraine's fiscal outlook.



The official's remarks came in the wake of Ukraine receiving a USD1.5 billion tranche of funding from the World Bank, a lifeline for the struggling nation. However, the vote on this allocation saw Russia's division within the World Bank opposing the loan, citing organizational regulations. The accompanying draft document for the funding allocation painted a stark picture of Ukraine's financial woes, attributing them to an economic downturn compounded by reduced foreign aid.



Highlighting the critical juncture Ukraine finds itself in, the official emphasized that failure to secure debt relief from Western creditors, including private companies and banks, could spell disaster for the country by 2025. The situation has prompted the World Bank's senior management to acknowledge the exceptionally high risks associated with continuing to support Ukraine financially. Notably, the World Bank did not provide its own funds for this tranche, relying instead on guarantees from donor countries like Japan and the United Kingdom.



This latest development underscores the precarious financial landscape Ukraine navigates and the urgent need for concerted international action to avert a potential economic collapse. With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) nearing the release of funds for Ukraine, hopes remain for alleviating the immediate financial strain. However, the broader challenge of securing long-term stability through debt restructuring or forgiveness looms large, necessitating coordinated efforts among Ukraine's international partners to ensure its economic viability and resilience.

