Chairman of financial reporting board calls for strengthening of QFC regulatory authority

(MENAFN) Richard Moriarty, the chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) in the UK, has voiced concerns over what he perceives as "serious gaps" in the council's regulatory capabilities. In a plea to lawmakers, Moriarty emphasized the need to bolster the FRC's oversight powers to bring them in line with regulatory bodies governing other sectors. He lamented the current state of affairs, highlighting the council's limited authority and its dependence on securing funding through requests rather than having the legislative backing to enforce stronger regulatory measures.



Addressing the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee, Moriarty underscored the disparity between the FRC's regulatory mandate and the broader scope afforded to other regulatory bodies. He emphasized the urgent need for legislative reforms to empower the FRC with enhanced tools and authority to effectively regulate the accounting profession and corporate governance practices.



Moriarty's remarks follow the postponement of legislation aimed at establishing the Audit, Reporting, and Governance Authority, a regulatory body envisioned to wield greater influence over accounting standards and corporate governance practices. Despite initial proposals for the legislation in 2021, its absence from the government's legislative agenda outlined in the November speech raised concerns about the delayed progress in strengthening regulatory oversight within the accounting sector.



The establishment of the Audit, Reporting, and Governance Authority was envisioned as a pivotal component of the government's broader agenda to reform accounting practices in the wake of high-profile corporate collapses, including those of prominent companies like Carillion, BHS, and Patisserie Valerie. Moriarty's advocacy for legislative action underscores the imperative of addressing regulatory deficiencies to enhance accountability and restore confidence in the integrity of financial reporting and corporate governance in Britain.

