Russian foreign debt dropped by almost 20 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) The latest official data from Russia's central bank reveals a significant reduction in the country's foreign debt, signaling a positive trend in its financial stability. According to the annual report released by the Bank of Russia, Russia's external debt decreased by nearly 20 percent in 2023, marking its lowest level in over a decade.



As of January 1 this year, Russia's external debt amounted to USD316.8 billion, reflecting a noteworthy decline of USD68.2 billion compared to the previous year. This reduction in external debt encompasses debts owed by both the government and private businesses to foreign lenders, including banks, the IMF, foreign companies, and other creditors.



The report highlights that while the debt owed by Russia's central bank and other banks remained relatively stable at USD94.7 billion, government debt witnessed a significant decrease of 29 percent, declining from USD46.1 billion to USD32.7 billion. Furthermore, other sectors of the economy also contributed to the overall reduction in external debt by decreasing their debt load by 22.6 percent to USD189.4 billion.



The Bank of Russia underscores that this decline in external debt has led to a decrease in the debt burden on the Russian economy, as evidenced by the ratio of external debt to GDP falling to 15.8 percent in 2023. Notably, this current level of external debt is the lowest recorded in the past decade.



President Vladimir Putin emphasized the responsible financial practices of Russian companies, stating that they have been diligently repaying loans acquired from foreign financial institutions, often even ahead of schedule. This commitment to debt repayment underscores Russia's efforts to maintain financial stability and honor its financial obligations amidst evolving economic conditions.

