FSB Claims explosives in Ukrainian ‘icons’ sufficient to demolish five-story construction

(MENAFN) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has revealed that explosives concealed within holy Orthodox images and other Church items seized on the Russia-Latvia border could have been powerful enough to demolish a five-story apartment block. According to the FSB, the dangerous cargo originated from Ukraine and was en route to Moscow.



Announcing the discovery on Tuesday, the FSB disclosed that the intercepted shipment contained four homemade bombs, 10 kilograms of high-industrial plastic explosives, 91 electronic detonators, and parts of an RPG-7 warhead. These items were found concealed within Church goods during a routine vehicle inspection at the Ubylinka crossing between Russia and Latvia. The cargo had traversed multiple European Union nations, including Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, before reaching the border.



A subsequent video released by the FSB depicted an explosives expert inspecting the 'icons' and uncovering a white substance inside. Dmitry Belotserkovsky, head of the Interior Ministry’s forensic center in Pskov Region, identified the substance as Hexogen, a powerful plastic explosive also known as RDX, which is significantly more potent than TNT. Belotserkovsky emphasized that the quantity of explosives seized was substantial enough to cause devastating damage, equivalent to the destruction of a five-story residential building.



Moreover, the shipment contained industrially produced fuses equipped with delay mechanisms typically utilized by special forces units for carrying out sabotage operations, according to Belotserkovsky. The discovery underscores the alarming potential for clandestine activities and terrorist threats associated with the smuggling of explosives disguised as religious artifacts.

MENAFN03042024000045015687ID1108053070