Hemangi Kavi: If You Start From Theatre, You Build A Strong Base For Your Career

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Hemangi Kavi has opened up on her passion for theatre, which built a strong base for her to become a method actor before she went on to display her skills on television.

It was through the rigours of theatre that she honed her craft, delving into diverse art forms such as music, dance, and visual arts, enriching her artistic sensibilities and preparing her for the challenges of television.

She is currently seen as Bhavani in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'.

Hemangi said: "I still remember when I was in college, I discovered my passion for theatre, which, in turn, inspired me to take up acting as a career. In fact, these humble beginnings in theatre allowed me to explore the depths of human emotions and connect with the audience."

"My theatre background has been instrumental in helping me break free from my inhibitions and effortlessly embrace diverse characters like Bhavani in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'. I feel that if you start from theatre, you build a strong base for your career and learn to be more expressive with every character you portray," she added.

The show revolves around the love story between two contrasting characters-- Amruta (played by Sriti Jha) - a Maharashtrian Mulgi of modest means who believes in working on one's marriage after identifying a suitable partner, and Delhi-based Punjabi Munda Virat (played by Arjit Taneja) who has lost faith in the sanctity of the institution, taking most women to be gold-diggers.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' airs on Zee TV.