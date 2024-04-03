Siddaramaiah Govt Demands 60 Pc Commission For Granting Tenders, Alleges JD(S) MLA G T Deve Gowda

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, April 3 (IANS) Former minister and JD(S) MLA G. T. Deve Gowda on Wednesday alleged that the Siddaramaiah government is demanding 60 per cent commission for granting tenders.

Talking to reporters, Gowda said: "There is an unwritten rule that CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra, should also be given a commission. I am the MLA from the Chamundeshwari constituency. All officers are deputed as per the wishes of Yathindra here. There is a transfer lobby operating in the state."

Gowda's remarks were in response to the charges by Siddaramaiah that the former has done nothing in terms of development as an MLA of the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency.

"I challenge CM Siddaramaiah. Let him resign from the MLA post of Varuna assembly segment which he represents presently, and I will also tender my resignation. Let us both contest the MLA election from the Chamundeshwari constituency. Let us see who wins from the seat," Gowda said.

"CM Siddaramaiah does not have an idea of development. If anyone has grown in politics without carrying out development work, it is only CM Siddaramaiah. Show the development works that you (Siddraamaiah) have carried out in Chamundeshwari constituency," Gowda said.

Siddaramaiah represented Chamundeshwari constituency earlier.

"If CM Siddaramaiah has carried out development in the constituency, let him release the white paper on it," he said.