AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Likely To Be Released Today, Trial Court Sets Bail Conditions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Setting conditions for the release of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on bail, a trial court on Wednesday asked him to share his travel itinerary in advance with the investigation officer and keep his mobile location turned on if he plans to leave Delhi NCR.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja also directed Singh to surrender his passport, not leave the country without permission, and not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Further, he has been ordered to execute a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount.

While on bail, Singh will have to share his mobile number with the federal investigation agency and join the probe as and when required. It is very likely that Singh will be released on bail from Tihar jail by late Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to the AAP leader in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam after noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no objection with Singh being released on bail.

The top court said that he will be released on such terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court, making it clear that the political leader will not make any public comment or speech in relation to his role in the pending case.