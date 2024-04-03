Congress Launches 'Ghar-Ghar Guarantee' Campaign Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a door-to-door campaign in the capital, with an aim to reach out to crores of households across the country with its '5 Nyay and 25 guarantees'.

Kharge launched the programme from Kaithwada in the Northeast Delhi LS constituency and also distributed pamphlets featuring its '5 Nyay and 25 guarantees'.

Congress president, at the recent 'Save Democracy' rally of the INDIA bloc, had also spoken about the party's 5 'Nyay' guarantees promised during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

As part of the ambitious campaign, the Congress' 'guarantee cards' will be distributed to more than 8 crore families across the country, printed in 14 different languages to build instant connect with the masses.

The 'guarantee cards' sum up the promises and pledges by the Congress party during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to the people of the country.

The staggering list of Congress party's 25 guarantees has been categorised under 5 Nyay schemes.

Under Yuva Nyay, the party has vowed to implement 'first job guarantee' for youth, where every educated youth will be given an apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh per year. It also promised Rs 30 lakh new government jobs and better social security for gig workers.

For emancipation for women, the party has pledged to roll Mahalakshmi yojana, under which Rs 1 lakh per year will be given to women in every poor family. Higher salary has been promised for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Under Kisan Nyay, the party has pledged a legal guarantee of MSP, as per the Swaminathan Commission report and also guaranteed insurance payment into bank accounts within a month of crop loss.

For workers, the party has set out a plan to implement a Rs 400/day minimum wage under MNREGA and also accident insurance for workers in unorganised sectors.

Congress 'ghar-ghar guarantee' programme also promises to impose a 50 per cent cap on SC/ST/OBC reservations through a constitutional amendment to ensure full rights to reservation for these communities.

