Samsung India Expects Bespoke AI Devices To Contribute 70 Pc To Its Sales By 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Samsung India's head of digital appliances, Saurabh Baishakhia, on Wednesday said that the company expects Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Bespoke appliances to contribute 70 per cent to its sales in the country by 2025.

This comes after Samsung showcased Bespoke home appliances featuring AI capabilities and enhanced connectivity in the country.

"Through enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities, these appliances take the consumer experience to the next level by revolutionising the smart home experience," said Baishakhia.

"With AI appliances, our objective is to further strengthen our premium portfolio and increase our share in the premium appliances segment," he added.

Samsung's Bespoke appliances in India include -- refrigerator, air conditioner, microwave and washing machine -- all now powered by AI.

With AI-powered home appliances, the company said that it aims at exceeding customers' expectations in the fast-growing premium appliances market.

With inbuilt Wi-Fi, internal cameras and AI chips, Samsung's latest appliances featuring Bespoke AI seamlessly connect and provide convenient home management with easy-to-access controls through the SmartThings Application.

According to the company, Samsung's Bespoke AI appliances additionally feature Bixby AI Voice Assistant.

Users can manage their Family Hub refrigerator by simply saying“Hi Bixby! Show me what's inside the refrigerator” or just say“Hi Bixby! Turn on the WindFree mode in the air conditioner”, the company explained.