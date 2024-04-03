United Airlines urges pilots to take unpaid leave next month amid Boeing delays

(MENAFN) In response to delays attributed to aircraft manufacturer Boeing, United Airlines has made a plea to its pilots to consider taking unpaid leave next month. A spokesperson for the company clarified that these delays have resulted in a reduction in the predetermined number of flying hours allocated for its pilots for the current year. By encouraging pilots to opt for additional leave, United aims to mitigate the surplus of pilots amidst these unforeseen circumstances. However, the company refrained from specifying the exact magnitude of the reduction in flying hours.



The furlough program initiated by United Airlines may extend beyond the immediate future, potentially spanning into the summer months and even into the fall. This information was sourced from a memo issued by the Airline Pilots Association union, representing United's flight crews.



This call for voluntary leave represents the latest in a series of measures adopted by United Airlines to navigate through a challenging operational landscape. The setbacks caused by Boeing's delays have disrupted the airline's operational plans, further compounded by a string of safety incidents that have garnered attention from both travelers and US aviation regulators, as reported by Bloomberg News.



As United Airlines endeavors to navigate through these turbulent times, the cooperation and flexibility of its pilots in considering unpaid leave could play a pivotal role in ensuring the company's resilience and adaptability in the face of ongoing challenges posed by external factors.

