Gold prices rise to historic high amid inflationary concerns

(MENAFN) The price of gold soared to unprecedented heights on Wednesday, driven by mounting apprehensions regarding inflationary pressures. Investors flocked to the yellow metal as a traditional hedge against inflation, spurred by lingering uncertainties surrounding an imminent reduction in US interest rates and escalating Treasury bond yields.



In rapid transactions, gold edged up by 0.2 percent, surging to USD2,283.76 per ounce by 06:02 GMT, having earlier peaked at an all-time high of USD2,288.09 during the session. Notably, gold has consistently achieved record highs since Thursday, underscoring its appeal as a safe-haven asset in times of economic volatility.



In the futures market, gold futures in the United States experienced a notable uptick, climbing by 1 percent to USD2,304.20.



Commenting on the market dynamics, Matt Simpson, the chief analyst at City Index, remarked, "Gold continues to attract safe-haven flows amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, particularly as attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure persist. Remarkably, gold appears resilient to the upward trajectory of US Treasury yields and the uncertainty surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve."



Federal Reserve policymakers recently signaled a stance favoring multiple interest rate cuts throughout the year, suggesting it would be "reasonable" to implement three such cuts. However, robust economic indicators in recent days have cast doubt on the feasibility of this projection among investors.



This week's data revealed an unexpected rebound in the US manufacturing sector, driven by surging raw material prices, thereby reigniting concerns about the resurgence of inflationary pressures.



As gold prices continue their meteoric rise against the backdrop of evolving economic conditions and geopolitical tensions, investors are closely monitoring developments in search of safe-haven assets to safeguard their portfolios against potential market volatility.

