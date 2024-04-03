South African parliament speaker's potential arrest looms following court bid failure

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a South African high court dealt a blow to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's legal efforts to evade potential arrest on corruption charges by dismissing her urgent application. This ruling, which paves the way for her potential apprehension, represents a significant setback for the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the forthcoming 2024 elections.



Mapisa-Nqakula had sought recourse from the Pretoria High Court last week, urgently requesting an interdict to prevent the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) from executing her arrest in connection with corruption allegations. These accusations stemmed from allegations that she accepted a cash bribe amounting to approximately 2.3 million rands (equivalent to about 120,000 U.S. dollars) from a former military contractor during her tenure as defense minister from 2016 to 2019.



Following an early morning raid by a special investigations unit on her Johannesburg residence, Mapisa-Nqakula opted to take "special leave" from her parliamentary duties. In her legal application, she contended that the state's case against her lacked merit and that any attempt to arrest her would be deemed unlawful.



Judge Sulet Potterill, in her ruling on Tuesday, underscored the potential ramifications of granting such an order, cautioning against setting a precedent where every suspect could seek urgent court intervention to forestall their arrest. The judgment effectively rejected Mapisa-Nqakula's argument and paved the way for law enforcement authorities to proceed with their investigation.



Following the court's decision, the National Prosecuting Authority refrained from providing details on the timing of Mapisa-Nqakula's potential arrest, signaling a potential impending legal escalation in the high-profile corruption case.

