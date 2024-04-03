Jiangsu province pledges to enhance development of new high-quality productive forces

(MENAFN) Jiangsu Province, a key economic hub in East China, has unveiled its commitment to furthering the development of new, high-quality productive forces in the region throughout the current year. Xu Kunlin, the governor of Jiangsu, outlined this vision during a press conference held on Tuesday, emphasizing the province's focus on fostering innovation and technological advancement.



In pursuit of these objectives, Jiangsu Province has allocated substantial resources, amounting to 2.48 billion yuan (approximately 350 million U.S. dollars), for basic research initiatives in 2024. These initiatives encompass initiatives aimed at enhancing laboratory facilities and advancing key research projects. A specific goal outlined by Xu is to increase the number of national laboratories headquartered in the province to more than 40, up from the current count of 35.



Moreover, Jiangsu Province is intensifying its efforts to drive industrial upgrades, particularly within strategic emerging sectors. The province aims to cultivate future-oriented industrial systems while facilitating the transition towards a more intelligent, digitized, and interconnected manufacturing sector. Xu highlighted a notable success story exemplified by the transformation of a traditional foundry enterprise in Suzhou City. Through the implementation of intelligent technologies, the enterprise achieved remarkable results, significantly enhancing its operational efficiency. Notable improvements included a dramatic increase in automation rates, a substantial reduction in product customization timeframes, and a considerable boost in per capita productivity.



These strategic endeavors underscore Jiangsu Province's steadfast commitment to innovation-driven development and its determination to remain at the forefront of China's technological and industrial advancement. Through sustained investment in research, innovation, and industrial transformation, the province aims to solidify its position as a global leader in innovation and economic growth.

