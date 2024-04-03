Myanmar announces nationwide expansion of coffee plantations

(MENAFN) Myanmar's Department of Agriculture has unveiled ambitious plans to significantly expand coffee cultivation across the nation over the next five years, beginning in the fiscal year 2023-24. According to reports from the state-run media outlet, the Global New Light of Myanmar, the initiative aims to allocate a total of 300,000 acres of land for coffee plantation.



Under this plan, Arabica coffee is slated to be cultivated on 200,000 acres spread across four designated zones, while Robusta coffee will be grown on 100,000 acres across three distinct zones. U Myint Swe, the director of the Coffee and Seasonal Crops Division within the Department of Agriculture, outlined these details.



To support farmers in this endeavor, the Department of Agriculture, operating under the purview of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation, is actively involved in providing assistance. This assistance includes the dissemination of knowledge and expertise related to coffee cultivation practices, as well as the provision of essential resources such as coffee seedlings and agricultural tools.



This strategic initiative not only aims to bolster Myanmar's agricultural sector but also underscores the government's commitment to promoting diversification and sustainable economic development within the country. By harnessing the potential of coffee cultivation, Myanmar seeks to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global coffee market while simultaneously empowering local farmers and communities.

