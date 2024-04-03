Gold prices reach record high, oil prices climb amid geopolitical strains

(MENAFN) Yesterday, gold prices reached yet another unprecedented high, while oil rates continued to climb amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East. Concurrently, concerns among traders about the sustainability of the recent stock market surge led to a decline in equities.



The price of gold surged to $2,277.02 per ounce, marking another historic milestone in its remarkable upward trajectory. This surge was propelled by a combination of factors, including the anticipation of potential interest rate cuts in the near future.



Similarly, oil prices experienced further gains, driven by escalating tensions in the region. Iran's warning to Israel following a deadly airstrike on its consular annex in Damascus raised fears of a broader conflict, amplifying geopolitical concerns.



As a result, traders grew increasingly apprehensive about the longevity of the stock market rally, leading to a downturn in equities as investors evaluated the ongoing market dynamics.



“Gold’s historic safe haven appeal has been re-ignited by geopolitical factors which includes the current crisis in the Middle East,” stated Rabobank analyst Jane Foley.



“The possibility of an escalation in the Middle East given current headlines regarding Iran’s accusations of Israeli strike on a consulate building in Syria are underpinning gold prices today,” she further mentioned.



Analysts suggest that gold prices are on the rise as traders anticipate potential interest rate cuts by central banks such as the European Central Bank, Bank of England, and the US Federal Reserve in June.



“When interest rates fall, gold becomes relatively more attractive compared with fixed income assets such as bonds, which offer weaker returns in a lower interest rate environment,” declared City Index analyst Matthew Weller.

