Adidas bans No. 44 on Germany’s EURO 2024 football shirts over Nazi symbolism concerns

(MENAFN) Adidas has decided to prohibit the use of the No. 44 on Germany's EURO 2024 football shirts due to concerns that it bears resemblance to the Nazi SS emblem, based on a report by an Austrian daily.



"We will block the number 44 as quickly as possible," Adidas representative Oliver Bruggen stated on Monday.



Bruggen emphasized that the German sports apparel brand boasts employees from "100 different nations" and is committed to promoting diversity and works "actively against xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence and hatred in all forms."



"Historically speaking, it is very questionable to allow such jerseys for the home European Championship," historian Michael Konig said in a post on social media site X, indicating the No. 44 font as well as its similarity to the symbol of the Nazi regime’s infamous SS.



The German Bundesliga recently unveiled Germany’s new jerseys for the EURO 2024, which were announced last month, "reflect the new generation of German football fans and the diversity of the country.”



In an interesting development, it has been reported that none of the German players participating in the EURO 2024 tournament will be donning the number 44 jersey. This decision comes amidst concerns raised by Adidas over the potential resemblance of the number 44 to the Nazi SS emblem.



Although the 44 jersey had initially been available for order on the Adidas website, it appears that the sports apparel brand has taken proactive steps to block its usage on Germany's EURO 2024 football shirts. This decision underscores Adidas' commitment to upholding principles of inclusivity, diversity, and sensitivity to historical contexts.

