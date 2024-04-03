DTEK Group Lost 80% Of Its Generating Capacities After Russian Attacks In March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the large-scale attacks carried out by Russia on March 22 and 29, DTEK Group lost 80% of its generating capacities.

According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group announced this on Telegram , posting a video.

"This is what one of DTEK's thermal power plants looks like from the inside after large-scale enemy attacks on March 22 and 29," the post below the video reads.

Russian strikes may force Ukraine to shift to hundreds of smaller power plants instead of few large ones - MP

DTEK also reported that 5 out of 6 TPPs of the Group were seriously damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night and morning of March 29, Russians attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, damaging equipment and injuring a power engineer.