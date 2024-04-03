DTEK Group Lost 80% Of Its Generating Capacities After Russian Attacks In March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the large-scale attacks carried out by Russia on March 22 and 29, DTEK Group lost 80% of its generating capacities.
According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group announced this on Telegram , posting a video.
"This is what one of DTEK's thermal power plants looks like from the inside after large-scale enemy attacks on March 22 and 29," the post below the video reads. Read also:
DTEK also reported that 5 out of 6 TPPs of the Group were seriously damaged.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night and morning of March 29, Russians attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, damaging equipment and injuring a power engineer.
