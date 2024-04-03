Boy Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Village In Kharkiv Region Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An 11-year-old boy who was injured in the Russian shelling of Novoosynove village in the Kharkiv region died in hospital.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, an 11-year-old boy died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the shelling," noted Syniehubov.

Russian army kill 538in Ukraine

The regional governor recalled that the child's 58-year-old father was killed in the shelling of the village yesterday.

As Ukrinform reported, the man and the boy were in their backyard in the village of Novoosynove when Russians began to shell the village.