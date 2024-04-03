In The Hague, 44 Countries Support Creation Of Special Tribunal For Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the conference“Restoring Justice for Ukraine" in The Hague, 44 states approved a political declaration supporting the creation of a special tribunal for Russia's crimes.

The document was published on the website of the Government of the Netherlands, according to Ukrinform.

“We reiterate the strong condemnation, set out in the Declaration, of the ongoing acts of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine; these acts, including the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine, are blatant violations of the Charter of the United Nations, notably the prohibition of the use of force, constitute breaches of international law entailing the state responsibility of the Russian Federation, threaten international peace and security, challenge the respect for the rules-based international order, and undermine democratic values,” the document reads.

Russia's crimes must not go unpunished - Austria reaffirms support for Ukraine

The countries called for strengthening joint efforts to ensure a proper investigation into Russian crimes committed in the war against Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable for all violations of international law.

The countries also welcomed initiatives to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and welcomed the offer of the Netherlands to host a compensation mechanism.

The declaration was signed by

representatives of the Governments of Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As Ukrinform reported, the Netherlands will allocate EUR 10 million to support the investigation of war crimes and the work of Ukrainian prosecutors.

Photo: twitter/AndriyKostinUa