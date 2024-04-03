Russian Missile Attack On Sumy Region Leaves One Killed, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Sumy region, leaving one dead and two wounded.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today at 09:25, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Krasnopillia community. One person was killed. Two residents of the community - a father and his four-year-old son - were injured," the statement said.
All relevant services are currently working at the scene.
As Ukrinform reported, the enemy launched an air strike on Sumy suburban civilian infrastructure Tuesday late evening.
