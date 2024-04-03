Russian Missile Attack On Sumy Region Leaves One Killed, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Sumy region, leaving one dead and two wounded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today at 09:25, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Krasnopillia community. One person was killed. Two residents of the community - a father and his four-year-old son - were injured," the statement said.

The strike damaged five cars, a store, and a community cultural center.

All relevant services are currently working at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy launched an air strike on Sumy suburban civilian infrastructure Tuesday late evening.