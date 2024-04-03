Azerbaijan Sees Rise In Payments Via Foreign Bank Cards

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In January-February of 2024, foreigners performed transactionsworth 372.2 million manat (about $218.9 million) with bank cards,Azernews reports.

According to the March issue of the Export Review of the Centrefor Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, this is 11.5%more than the same period last year.

In February alone, the value of foreign citizens' bank cardtransactions in Azerbaijan stood at 184.3 million manats (about$108.4 million), which is 13.6% more than a year ago.

The increase in bank card transactions in Azerbaijan, attributedto international visitors, reflects a growing trend of reliance onelectronic payment methods among tourists and foreignnationals.

As international travel and tourism to Azerbaijan continue toexpand, visitors find it convenient to use bank cards for varioustransactions, including accommodation, dining, shopping, andtransportation. This trend not only indicates the country's growingappeal as a tourist destination but also highlights the importanceof a robust and modern payment infrastructure to accommodate theneeds of global travellers.

Additionally, the rise in bank card transactions suggests ashift away from traditional cash-based transactions towards digitaland secure payment methods, aligning with global trends infinancial technology and consumer preferences. This dataunderscores the significance of catering to the needs ofinternational visitors and ensuring seamless access to banking andpayment services to support the continued growth of the tourismsector in Azerbaijan.