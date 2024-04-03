Russian Airline Launches Flight From Chelyabinsk To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian airline IrAero has started flights onChelyabinsk-Baku-Chelyabinsk route, Azernews reports.

The flights will be performed on Wednesdays of every week.

The plane will take off from Chelyabinsk at 18:00 and arrive inBaku at 20:00.

Flights will be carried out by Superjet 100 aircraft.