Russian Airline Launches Flight From Chelyabinsk To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian airline IrAero has started flights onChelyabinsk-Baku-Chelyabinsk route, Azernews reports.
The flights will be performed on Wednesdays of every week.
The plane will take off from Chelyabinsk at 18:00 and arrive inBaku at 20:00.
Flights will be carried out by Superjet 100 aircraft.
